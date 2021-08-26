Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,174 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.60% of Oshkosh worth $307,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 29.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.29. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.