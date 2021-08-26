Ouroboros Reaches Market Cap of $9,389.02 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $9,389.02 and approximately $2,234.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00121599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00153788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,026.05 or 1.00067959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.93 or 0.01023382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.77 or 0.06623754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

