Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.63

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OUTKY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

