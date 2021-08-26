OWNDATA Achieves Market Cap of $671,474.41 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $671,474.41 and $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.00394080 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001481 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.01033055 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.