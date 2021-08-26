Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 332,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,649. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.31.

