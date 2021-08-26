Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,559 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 21.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

