Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after buying an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth about $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,977. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

