Oxen Price Tops $0.76 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $42.04 million and $78,345.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,760.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.43 or 0.06611174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.03 or 0.01289614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00357633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00126944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $296.41 or 0.00633884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00331848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.36 or 0.00304436 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,208,014 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.