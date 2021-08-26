Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OXBDF remained flat at $$19.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -196.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $19.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXBDF. Investec raised Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Panmure Gordon raised Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

