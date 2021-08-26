Oxford Industries (OXM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oxford Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,868.80 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

