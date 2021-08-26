P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Shares Up 7.4%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.93 and last traded at $86.85. 1,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.64.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKFKF)

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and HavsbrÃºn brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

