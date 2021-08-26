PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $95.12 million and approximately $191,642.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,317,736,148 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

