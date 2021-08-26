Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.79. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 0 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.