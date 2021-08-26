Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend by 33.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.40. The stock had a trading volume of 550,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

