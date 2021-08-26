PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 12,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

