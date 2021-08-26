PacWest Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,077% compared to the average volume of 219 call options.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. 459,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

