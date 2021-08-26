PagerDuty (PD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.58. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.