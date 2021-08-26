PAID Network (PAID) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $97.00 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00152117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.26 or 1.00143910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.91 or 0.01014391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.52 or 0.06615098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

