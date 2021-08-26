Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Update

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, an increase of 454.3% from the July 29th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of PCRFY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 317,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.
Panasonic Company Profile
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
