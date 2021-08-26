Pangolin Trading 55.9% Higher Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.90 or 0.00006130 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $61.93 million and $32.59 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00122034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00154260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,256.28 or 1.00000232 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.92 or 0.01024034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.88 or 0.06631693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

