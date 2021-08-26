Papa John’s International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,695 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 787% compared to the typical volume of 191 put options.

Shares of PZZA opened at $123.44 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $130.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.