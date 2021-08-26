Parachute Price Down 13.7% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Parachute has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $157,856.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 631,816,269 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

