Paradise (OTCMKTS:PARF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Paradise, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARF) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59.

Paradise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PARF)

Paradise, Inc engages in producing and selling candied fruits and plastic containers. It operates through the following segments: Candied Fruit and Molded Plastics. The Candied Fruit segment produces candied fruit, a basic fruitcake ingredient, sold to bakers, institutional users, and retailers for use in home baking.

