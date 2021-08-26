Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the July 29th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PRGNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 272,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
