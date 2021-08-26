Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.91 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 7,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 9,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

