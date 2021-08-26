ParkinGo (GOT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.45 million and $11.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,007.49 or 0.99978207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00038805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067911 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008430 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars.

