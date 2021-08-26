PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $82.15 million and $1.31 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00394182 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.01029835 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

