Patrick Alias Sells 17,500 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.84. 3,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

