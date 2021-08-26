Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland Sells 13,000 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $1,107,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.35. 56,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.36. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

