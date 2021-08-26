Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

PTEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTEN stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.