PAYCENT One Day Volume Tops $93.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $166,180.23 and $93.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00748218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00098263 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.