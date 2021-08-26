Paypex (PAYX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 77.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Paypex has a market cap of $9,361.81 and $1.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paypex has traded down 76.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00121818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00153882 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,995.05 or 0.99951757 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $481.62 or 0.01024329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.45 or 0.06634629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paypex Coin Profile

Paypex’s genesis date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 coins. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official website is paypex.org . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paypex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

