PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy producer on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

PDCE traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 3.42. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.