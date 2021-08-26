Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.02

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $636.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,447 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

