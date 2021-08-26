Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEB opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

