Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Shares of PTON opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,459 shares of company stock worth $90,685,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

