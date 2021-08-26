Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,389 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,819. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,617. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. upped their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.45.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

