Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.06. 5,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,668. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.