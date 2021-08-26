Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the July 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 482,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,841. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

