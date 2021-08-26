Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Short Interest Update

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the July 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.10. 482,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,841. Peninsula Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Peninsula Energy Ltd. uranium mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates through the following business segments: Lance Uranium Projects, Wyoming USA; Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa; and Corporate or Other. The company was founded on November 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

