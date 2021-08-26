Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:PWOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $167.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,330 shares of company stock valued at $78,912. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 125.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

