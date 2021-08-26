PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PEP traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.63. 3,195,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

