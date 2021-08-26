Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.