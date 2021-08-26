Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.81.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
