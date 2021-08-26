Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Acquires A$22,247.50 in Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$22,247.50 ($15,891.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Perenti Global’s payout ratio is presently -63.06%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

