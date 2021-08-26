Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PYNKF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 9,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,969. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops, patents, and commercializes surgical imaging tools. The firm’s S-Series Optical Coherence Tomography Imaging System provides clinicians with cross-sectional and real-time margin visualization of an excised tissue specimen.

