Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,676. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

