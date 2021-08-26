Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Down 93.0% in August

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the July 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pershing Square stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,676. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.88.
Pershing Square Company Profile
