Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Persimmon stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.81. 7,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,368. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.56.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $6.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.