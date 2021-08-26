Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$11,160.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$11,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at C$732,988.80.

Kathy Turgeon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Kathy Turgeon sold 6,586 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$47,601.63.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$6.35. The company had a trading volume of 576,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,770. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$8.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEY shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

