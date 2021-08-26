Phoenixcoin Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,686.96 or 0.99966129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.01 or 0.00501072 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00866770 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00349369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00067253 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004736 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,023,087 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

