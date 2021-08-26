Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.57, but opened at $14.25. Photronics shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 3,085 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $245,130. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $867.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

