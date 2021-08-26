Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after purchasing an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,245 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 1,861,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

